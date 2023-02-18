UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (17-9) and UL Monroe Warhawks (7-19) squaring off at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Southern Miss, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
Their last time out, the Warhawks lost 57-46 to Louisiana on Thursday.
UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Miss 71, UL Monroe 57
UL Monroe Schedule Analysis
- The Warhawks' best win this season came in a 73-71 victory over the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers on January 7.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Warhawks are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.
- UL Monroe has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).
UL Monroe 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-66 at home over Arkansas State (No. 276) on December 29
- 69-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 284) on December 19
- 69-65 at home over South Alabama (No. 344) on January 28
UL Monroe Performance Insights
- The Warhawks average 64.0 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per contest (312th in college basketball). They have a -160 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.2 points per game.
- In conference tilts, UL Monroe tallies fewer points per contest (62.9) than its season average (64.0).
- Offensively the Warhawks have fared better at home this season, posting 68.3 points per game, compared to 58.2 per game away from home.
- In home games, UL Monroe is allowing 11.0 fewer points per game (65.5) than when playing on the road (76.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Warhawks have been scoring 61.8 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 64.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
