CJ McCollum's New Orleans Pelicans match up versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

McCollum, in his last game (February 15 loss against the Lakers) put up 22 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two blocks.

Below, we look at McCollum's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.1 21.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 3.8 Assists 5.5 5.9 6.4 PRA 30.5 31.3 31.3 PR 24.5 25.4 24.9 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.2



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 18.2% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.2 per contest.

He's attempted 7.4 threes per game, or 21.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McCollum's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 103.1 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Raptors have allowed 112.5 points per contest, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

The Raptors give up 42.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 10th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Raptors are ranked 25th in the league, allowing 26 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors are 17th in the league, allowing 12.4 makes per game.

CJ McCollum vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2022 32 23 4 5 5 0 2 1/23/2022 38 19 10 6 3 0 2 11/15/2021 40 29 3 6 6 2 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.