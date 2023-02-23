Thursday's game at Memorial Gymnasium has the LSU Lady Tigers (25-1) matching up with the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-16) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 79-61 win for heavily favored LSU.

The Lady Tigers' last contest on Sunday ended in a 90-79 win over Florida.

LSU vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

LSU vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 79, Vanderbilt 61

LSU Schedule Analysis

On January 30 against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 16) in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers registered their best win of the season, a 76-68 victory at home.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (five).

LSU has seven wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on February 16

89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 29) on January 23

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 42) on February 2

79-76 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on January 19

69-45 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

LSU Performance Insights