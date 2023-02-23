Thursday's contest between the Houston Christian Huskies (11-15) and McNeese Cowgirls (9-17) squaring off at Sharp Gymnasium has a projected final score of 68-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston Christian, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Cowgirls' last contest was a 75-62 loss to Texas A&M-CC on Saturday.

McNeese vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

McNeese vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston Christian 68, McNeese 61

McNeese Schedule Analysis

The Cowgirls beat the No. 247-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Texas A&M-Commerce Lions, 75-67, on February 4, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

McNeese has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins

69-54 at home over Houston Christian (No. 277) on January 14

69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 284) on January 26

71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 311) on January 5

76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 333) on December 14

70-62 at home over Nicholls (No. 355) on January 21

McNeese Performance Insights