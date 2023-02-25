How to Watch the Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-10) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (22-4), who have won four straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN3) on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Raiders' 74 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 60.8 the Lady Techsters allow to opponents.
- When Middle Tennessee gives up fewer than 66.2 points, it is 18-2.
- Middle Tennessee has put together a 22-3 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.
- The Lady Techsters score 66.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 56 the Lady Raiders allow.
- Louisiana Tech has a 17-6 record when putting up more than 56 points.
- Louisiana Tech is 15-9 when it allows fewer than 74 points.
- This year the Lady Techsters are shooting 35.2% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Lady Raiders give up.
- The Lady Raiders make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 6.9% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ North Texas
|W 57-44
|UNT Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Charlotte
|W 83-79
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|2/23/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 70-65
|Thomas Assembly Center
|2/25/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|3/2/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|3/4/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
