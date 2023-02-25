Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-10) and the Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-15) at American Bank Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-54 and heavily favors Texas A&M-CC to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Lady Demons are coming off of a 67-58 loss to Incarnate Word in their most recent game on Thursday.
Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 69, Northwestern State 54
Northwestern State Schedule Analysis
- On January 28, the Lady Demons picked up their signature win of the season, a 54-52 victory over the Lamar Cardinals, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 181) in our computer rankings.
- Northwestern State has eight losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Northwestern State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-66 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on February 11
- 59-48 at home over Houston Christian (No. 278) on January 26
- 82-81 at home over New Orleans (No. 316) on February 18
- 62-61 at home over McNeese (No. 324) on January 12
- 79-52 at home over UL Monroe (No. 338) on December 10
Northwestern State Performance Insights
- The Lady Demons have a -157 scoring differential, falling short by six points per game. They're putting up 60.3 points per game, 274th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.3 per contest to rank 237th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Northwestern State has scored 60.2 points per game in Southland play, and 60.3 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Demons are averaging 10 more points per game at home (65.3) than on the road (55.3).
- Northwestern State is allowing fewer points at home (56.8 per game) than on the road (75.8).
- In their past 10 games, the Lady Demons are averaging 59.5 points per contest, compared to their season average of 60.3.
