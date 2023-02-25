Saturday's game between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-10) and the Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-15) at American Bank Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-54 and heavily favors Texas A&M-CC to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Lady Demons are coming off of a 67-58 loss to Incarnate Word in their most recent game on Thursday.

Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 69, Northwestern State 54

Northwestern State Schedule Analysis

On January 28, the Lady Demons picked up their signature win of the season, a 54-52 victory over the Lamar Cardinals, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 181) in our computer rankings.

Northwestern State has eight losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Northwestern State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-66 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on February 11

59-48 at home over Houston Christian (No. 278) on January 26

82-81 at home over New Orleans (No. 316) on February 18

62-61 at home over McNeese (No. 324) on January 12

79-52 at home over UL Monroe (No. 338) on December 10

Northwestern State Performance Insights