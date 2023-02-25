Pelicans vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - February 25
Heading into a matchup with the New York Knicks (34-27), the New Orleans Pelicans (30-30) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 25 at Madison Square Garden.
The Pelicans' most recent outing was a 115-110 loss to the Raptors on Thursday. Brandon Ingram scored 36 points in the Pelicans' loss, leading the team.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zion Williamson
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|26.0
|7.0
|4.6
|Dyson Daniels
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|4.5
|3.5
|2.5
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier: Out (Illness)
Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSNO
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Pelicans Season Insights
- The Pelicans average just 2.5 more points per game (114.8) than the Knicks allow (112.3).
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, New Orleans is 26-10.
- The Pelicans are posting 113.4 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 1.4 fewer points than their average for the season (114.8).
- New Orleans hits 1.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.8 (22nd in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.2.
- The Pelicans rank 17th in the NBA with 111.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Pelicans vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Knicks
|-3
|225.5
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.