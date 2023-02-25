Saturday's contest features the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-15) and the Southern Lady Jaguars (12-13) facing off at Moore Gymnasium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 62-60 win for Bethune-Cookman according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on February 25.

The Lady Jaguars are coming off of a 54-50 win against Grambling in their last outing on Saturday.

Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 62, Southern 60

Southern Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lady Jaguars beat the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats 65-63 on January 9.

Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

69-52 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 265) on February 11

59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 289) on January 14

54-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 289) on February 18

65-62 at home over Alcorn State (No. 291) on January 28

56-52 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 311) on November 17

Southern Performance Insights