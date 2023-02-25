The Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-15) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Southern Lady Jaguars (12-13) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. It will air at 1:30 PM ET.

Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Jaguars' 56.4 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lady Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • Southern is 9-3 when giving up fewer than 61.1 points.
  • When it scores more than 64.7 points, Southern is 8-0.
  • The 61.1 points per game the Lady Wildcats average are the same as the Lady Jaguars give up.
  • Bethune-Cookman has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 62.6 points.
  • Bethune-Cookman has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.4 points.

Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2023 Prairie View A&M W 69-52 F. G. Clark Center
2/13/2023 Texas Southern W 70-52 F. G. Clark Center
2/18/2023 @ Grambling W 54-50 Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
2/25/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman - Moore Gymnasium
2/27/2023 @ Florida A&M - Al Lawson Center
3/2/2023 Alabama State - F. G. Clark Center

