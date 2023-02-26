The LSU Lady Tigers (26-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs on SEC Network.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

LSU vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 72 points per game are 15 more points than the 57 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.
  • When Mississippi State allows fewer than 85.1 points, it is 19-8.
  • Mississippi State is 20-5 when it scores more than 57 points.
  • The Lady Tigers average 27.2 more points per game (85.1) than the Bulldogs give up (57.9).
  • LSU has a 26-1 record when putting up more than 57.9 points.
  • LSU's record is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 72 points.
  • The Lady Tigers are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (40.9%).
  • The Bulldogs make 37.3% of their shots from the field, 2.3% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 Ole Miss W 69-60 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/19/2023 @ Florida W 90-79 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/23/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 82-63 Memorial Gymnasium
2/26/2023 Mississippi State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

