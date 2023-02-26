How to Watch the LSU vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The LSU Lady Tigers (26-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs on SEC Network.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 72 points per game are 15 more points than the 57 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.
- When Mississippi State allows fewer than 85.1 points, it is 19-8.
- Mississippi State is 20-5 when it scores more than 57 points.
- The Lady Tigers average 27.2 more points per game (85.1) than the Bulldogs give up (57.9).
- LSU has a 26-1 record when putting up more than 57.9 points.
- LSU's record is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 72 points.
- The Lady Tigers are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (40.9%).
- The Bulldogs make 37.3% of their shots from the field, 2.3% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 69-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/19/2023
|@ Florida
|W 90-79
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 82-63
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/26/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
