Wednesday's contest that pits the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-14) against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-19) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM on March 1.

The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off of a 69-64 loss to Southern Miss in their last game on Friday.

Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 67, Appalachian State 61

Louisiana Schedule Analysis

When the Ragin' Cajuns beat the Houston Cougars, the No. 75 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 55-48 on November 7, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

71-51 on the road over Texas State (No. 150) on January 7

61-51 at home over Old Dominion (No. 164) on January 19

68-58 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on January 26

54-38 over Abilene Christian (No. 175) on November 27

60-59 on the road over North Texas (No. 200) on November 25

Louisiana Performance Insights