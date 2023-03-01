At the moment, the LSU Lady Tigers (24-1) have the fifth-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +1200 on the moneyline.

The Lady Tigers visit the Florida Gators, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19.

Lady Tigers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +1200 (Bet $100 to win $1200)

LSU Team Stats

The Lady Tigers are 14-0 at home, 6-1 on the road and 4-0 in neutral-site games this year.

The Lady Tigers are undefeated in one-possession games (1-0) and games decided by six points or fewer (3-0).

In terms of points, LSU is dominating at both ends of the court, as it ranks third-best in college basketball in points scored (85.1 per game) and 24th-best in points allowed (55.8 per contest).

LSU Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 5-1 | Q2 Record: 6-0 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 8-0

5-1 | 6-0 | 5-0 | 8-0 LSU has five wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, LSU is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

