Nicholls vs. Lamar Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wednesday's game features the Lamar Cardinals (17-11) and the Nicholls Lady Colonels (5-23) matching up at Stopher Gym in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-55 win for heavily favored Lamar according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Lady Colonels head into this matchup following a 64-46 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday.
Nicholls vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
Nicholls vs. Lamar Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 72, Nicholls 55
Nicholls Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Colonels' best win this season came in an 80-74 victory over the Lamar Cardinals on January 12.
- The Lady Colonels have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (nine).
- Nicholls has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (14).
Nicholls 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-55 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 277) on November 13
- 64-46 at home over Houston Christian (No. 292) on February 25
- 84-74 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 360) on November 26
Nicholls Performance Insights
- The Lady Colonels have a -388 scoring differential, falling short by 13.9 points per game. They're putting up 58.1 points per game to rank 309th in college basketball and are allowing 72 per contest to rank 333rd in college basketball.
- Nicholls is scoring 60 points per game this year in conference action, which is 1.9 more points per game than its season average (58.1).
- When playing at home, the Lady Colonels are putting up 5.8 more points per game (60.2) than they are on the road (54.4).
- Defensively, Nicholls has been better at home this season, ceding 67.8 points per game, compared to 75.8 away from home.
- The Lady Colonels have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 59.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, one point more than the 58.1 they've scored this year.
