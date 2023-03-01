Wednesday's contest between the Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-13) and the Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-16) at Prather Coliseum should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-60, with Incarnate Word coming out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 1.

The Lady Demons enter this game following an 82-54 loss to Texas A&M-CC on Saturday.

Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 62, Northwestern State 60

Northwestern State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Demons beat the Lamar Cardinals in a 54-52 win on January 28. It was their signature victory of the season.

Northwestern State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-66 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 261) on February 11

59-48 at home over Houston Christian (No. 292) on January 26

82-81 at home over New Orleans (No. 305) on February 18

62-61 at home over McNeese (No. 319) on January 12

79-52 at home over UL Monroe (No. 338) on December 10

Northwestern State Performance Insights