How to Watch the Stars vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 1
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A battle featuring one of the best squads in the Western Conference versus one of the weakest is set for Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, when the second-place Dallas Stars (31-16-13) host the 13th-place Arizona Coyotes (20-30-9).
You can see the Stars try to defeat the the Coyotes on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSAZX.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSAZX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/21/2023
|Stars
|Coyotes
|4-0 DAL
|11/3/2022
|Coyotes
|Stars
|7-2 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 156 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 192 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 3-3-4 (45.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|60
|35
|38
|73
|47
|45
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|60
|24
|29
|53
|31
|36
|59.8%
|Roope Hintz
|52
|25
|27
|52
|27
|17
|52.2%
|Joe Pavelski
|60
|14
|37
|51
|35
|25
|52.7%
|Miro Heiskanen
|57
|7
|35
|42
|43
|37
|-
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes concede 3.5 goals per game (208 in total), 24th in the league.
- With 157 goals (2.7 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 4-2-4 (50.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|59
|24
|32
|56
|38
|35
|34.7%
|Nick Schmaltz
|43
|17
|22
|39
|39
|37
|41.5%
|Lawson Crouse
|54
|19
|12
|31
|26
|21
|41.7%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|51
|10
|20
|30
|45
|23
|-
|Matias Maccelli
|41
|4
|25
|29
|32
|20
|0%
