Thursday's game that pits the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-11) against the Florida International Panthers (12-15) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 69-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 2.

The Lady Techsters enter this contest on the heels of a 61-59 loss to Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 69, Florida International 65

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Techsters defeated the Rice Owls, the No. 86 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 79-74 on January 5, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Louisiana Tech has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).

Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 128) on February 23

71-52 over George Washington (No. 172) on November 27

62-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 180) on December 29

57-44 on the road over North Texas (No. 200) on February 16

81-66 at home over North Texas (No. 200) on January 11

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights