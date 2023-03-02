Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-11) against the Florida International Panthers (12-15) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 69-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 2.
The Lady Techsters enter this contest on the heels of a 61-59 loss to Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana Tech 69, Florida International 65
Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Techsters defeated the Rice Owls, the No. 86 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 79-74 on January 5, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- Louisiana Tech has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).
Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 128) on February 23
- 71-52 over George Washington (No. 172) on November 27
- 62-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 180) on December 29
- 57-44 on the road over North Texas (No. 200) on February 16
- 81-66 at home over North Texas (No. 200) on January 11
Louisiana Tech Performance Insights
- The Lady Techsters put up 66 points per game (160th in college basketball) while giving up 60.8 per contest (81st in college basketball). They have a +145 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.
- Louisiana Tech has averaged 1.3 fewer points in C-USA games (64.7) than overall (66).
- The Lady Techsters score 68.8 points per game at home, and 61.8 away.
- At home Louisiana Tech is giving up 60.9 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than it is on the road (61.7).
- In their past 10 games, the Lady Techsters are posting 65 points per contest, one fewer point than their season average (66).
