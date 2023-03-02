Thursday's game features the Southern Lady Jaguars (13-14) and the Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-12) clashing at F. G. Clark Center (on March 2) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-59 win for Southern.

In their last time out, the Lady Jaguars lost 57-50 to Florida A&M on Monday.

Southern vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Southern vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 66, Alabama State 59

Southern Schedule Analysis

The Lady Jaguars beat the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers in a 69-52 win on February 11. It was their signature victory of the season.

Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

65-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 270) on January 9

58-40 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 270) on February 25

59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on January 14

54-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 275) on February 18

65-62 at home over Alcorn State (No. 298) on January 28

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Southern Performance Insights