Southern vs. Alabama State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Southern Lady Jaguars (13-14) and the Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-12) clashing at F. G. Clark Center (on March 2) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-59 win for Southern.
In their last time out, the Lady Jaguars lost 57-50 to Florida A&M on Monday.
Southern vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern vs. Alabama State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern 66, Alabama State 59
Southern Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Jaguars beat the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers in a 69-52 win on February 11. It was their signature victory of the season.
Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 270) on January 9
- 58-40 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 270) on February 25
- 59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on January 14
- 54-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 275) on February 18
- 65-62 at home over Alcorn State (No. 298) on January 28
Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaguars have been outscored by 5.3 points per game (scoring 56.3 points per game to rank 328th in college basketball while giving up 61.6 per outing to rank 104th in college basketball) and have a -144 scoring differential overall.
- Southern's offense has been better in SWAC games this season, putting up 59.0 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 56.3 PPG.
- When playing at home, the Lady Jaguars are scoring 13.4 more points per game (64.7) than they are in road games (51.3).
- Defensively, Southern has been better in home games this season, ceding 56.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 in road games.
- The Lady Jaguars have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 59.0 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.7 points more than the 56.3 they've scored this year.
