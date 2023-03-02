Stars vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two teams at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Dallas Stars (second in the Western Conference at 32-16-13) and the Chicago Blackhawks (15th in the Western Conference at 21-34-5), square off on Thursday, March 2 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.
Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-245)
|Blackhawks (+205)
|6
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars are 24-16 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Dallas has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 71.0%.
- Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 27 of 61 games this season.
Stars vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|196 (13th)
|Goals
|148 (32nd)
|158 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (26th)
|42 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|31 (26th)
|33 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|41 (19th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas hit the over in three of its past 10 contests.
- The Stars and their opponents have averaged 5.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).
- During their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 2.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars offense's 196 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- The Stars are ranked third in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 158 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +38.
