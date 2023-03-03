Friday's contest that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (27-1) against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-10) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 3.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Lady Tigers earned a 74-59 win over Mississippi State.

LSU vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

LSU vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 71, Georgia 63

LSU Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Tigers defeated the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, the No. 15 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-68 on January 30, it was their season's best victory.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five).

LSU has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 24) on February 16

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 37) on February 2

89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on January 23

74-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on February 26

79-76 at home over Arkansas (No. 48) on January 19

LSU Performance Insights