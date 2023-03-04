The No. 2 seed LSU Lady Tigers (28-1) will square off in the SEC Tournament against the No. 3 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (22-10) on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

LSU vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Lady Volunteers' 77.3 points per game are 20 more points than the 57.3 the Lady Tigers allow to opponents.

When Tennessee allows fewer than 84.7 points, it is 21-8.

Tennessee is 21-9 when it scores more than 57.3 points.

The Lady Tigers put up 18.2 more points per game (84.7) than the Lady Volunteers give up (66.5).

LSU has a 26-0 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.

LSU's record is 26-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.3 points.

The Lady Tigers are making 47.3% of their shots from the field, 7.6% higher than the Lady Volunteers concede to opponents (39.7%).

The Lady Volunteers shoot 43.2% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Lady Tigers concede.

LSU Schedule