How to Watch the LSU vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The No. 2 seed LSU Lady Tigers (28-1) will square off in the SEC Tournament against the No. 3 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (22-10) on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
LSU vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Volunteers' 77.3 points per game are 20 more points than the 57.3 the Lady Tigers allow to opponents.
- When Tennessee allows fewer than 84.7 points, it is 21-8.
- Tennessee is 21-9 when it scores more than 57.3 points.
- The Lady Tigers put up 18.2 more points per game (84.7) than the Lady Volunteers give up (66.5).
- LSU has a 26-0 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.
- LSU's record is 26-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.3 points.
- The Lady Tigers are making 47.3% of their shots from the field, 7.6% higher than the Lady Volunteers concede to opponents (39.7%).
- The Lady Volunteers shoot 43.2% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Lady Tigers concede.
