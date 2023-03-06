The No. 6 seed McNeese Cowgirls (11-18) will head into the Southland Tournament against the No. 7 seed New Orleans Privateers (8-19) on Monday at The Legacy Center, starting at 2:30 PM.

McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

McNeese vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

  • The Privateers' 60.7 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 69.2 the Cowgirls allow to opponents.
  • When New Orleans gives up fewer than 64.5 points, it is 6-6.
  • New Orleans has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 69.2 points.
  • The Cowgirls score 64.5 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 66.5 the Privateers give up.
  • When McNeese scores more than 66.5 points, it is 10-3.
  • McNeese is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 60.7 points.

McNeese Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ Houston Christian W 65-60 Sharp Gymnasium
2/25/2023 @ SE Louisiana L 67-50 University Center (LA)
3/1/2023 New Orleans W 68-56 The Legacy Center
3/6/2023 New Orleans - The Legacy Center

