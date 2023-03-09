Thursday's game that pits the SE Louisiana Lions (20-9) versus the Lamar Cardinals (20-11) at The Legacy Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-59 in favor of SE Louisiana. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Lions took care of business in their last game 60-58 against Texas A&M-Commerce on Wednesday.

SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 62, Lamar 59

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

On February 4, the Lions picked up their signature win of the season, a 59-51 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 167) in our computer rankings.

SE Louisiana has 17 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

59-51 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on February 4

53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on January 12

46-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on January 21

60-58 over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on March 8

66-55 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on February 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

SE Louisiana Performance Insights