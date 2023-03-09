Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SWAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Southern Lady Jaguars (15-14) and the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (15-14) at Bartow Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-61, with Southern securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 9.
The Lady Jaguars head into this matchup on the heels of a 66-53 win against Alabama A&M on Saturday.
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern 64, Prairie View A&M 61
Southern Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Jaguars captured their signature win of the season on February 11, when they took down the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers, who rank No. 261 in our computer rankings, 69-52.
- Southern has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.
Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-52 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 261) on February 11
- 54-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 270) on February 18
- 59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 270) on January 14
- 75-63 at home over Alabama State (No. 271) on March 2
- 65-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 275) on January 9
Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaguars have been outscored by 4.1 points per game (scoring 57.2 points per game to rank 319th in college basketball while giving up 61.3 per contest to rank 96th in college basketball) and have a -119 scoring differential overall.
- In conference matchups, Southern puts up more points per contest (60.3) than its overall average (57.2).
- Offensively, the Lady Jaguars have played better when playing at home this year, averaging 65.7 points per game, compared to 51.3 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, Southern is surrendering 56.7 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 64.6.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Jaguars have been scoring 59.2 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 57.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
