How to Watch Southern Utah vs. Grand Canyon on TV or Live Stream - WAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 3 seed Southern Utah Thunderbirds (22-11, 12-6 WAC) will aim to secure the WAC championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they play the No. 5 Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-11, 11-7 WAC) on Saturday at 11:30 PM.
Southern Utah vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
Southern Utah Stats Insights
- The Thunderbirds make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Southern Utah is 19-6 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Antelopes are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Thunderbirds sit at 24th.
- The Thunderbirds put up 16.1 more points per game (83) than the Antelopes give up (66.9).
- When Southern Utah scores more than 66.9 points, it is 20-7.
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- The Antelopes' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- This season, Grand Canyon has a 14-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Thunderbirds are the rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes rank 187th.
- The Antelopes' 75.1 points per game are just 1.1 more points than the 74 the Thunderbirds allow.
- When Grand Canyon allows fewer than 83 points, it is 17-11.
Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Southern Utah is scoring 19 more points per game (92.8) than it is when playing on the road (73.8).
- When playing at home, the Thunderbirds are allowing 6.4 fewer points per game (70.4) than away from home (76.8).
- At home, Southern Utah is sinking 2.1 more treys per game (9.7) than in away games (7.6). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in away games (33.1%).
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Grand Canyon is scoring 13.8 more points per game at home (81.3) than on the road (67.5).
- At home, the Antelopes concede 64.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 69.3.
- Grand Canyon drains more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (33.3%).
Southern Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Cal Baptist
|W 81-71
|America First Event Center
|3/9/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 76-75
|Orleans Arena
|3/10/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 89-88
|Orleans Arena
|3/11/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Orleans Arena
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/7/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 82-77
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/9/2023
|Seattle U
|W 84-79
|Orleans Arena
|3/10/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-75
|Orleans Arena
|3/11/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Orleans Arena
