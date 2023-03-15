How to Watch the Southern vs. Sacred Heart Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Four
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacred Heart Pioneers (18-13) and the Southern Lady Jaguars (18-14) square off with a place in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket at stake on Wednesday at Maples Pavilion, starting at 9:00 PM.
Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN
Southern vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Jaguars' 57.8 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 58.6 the Pioneers allow.
- Southern is 11-0 when it scores more than 58.6 points.
- Sacred Heart is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 57.8 points.
- The Pioneers score 62.9 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 60.4 the Lady Jaguars allow.
- Sacred Heart has a 14-5 record when scoring more than 60.4 points.
- When Southern allows fewer than 62.9 points, it is 13-4.
Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 64-37
|Bartow Arena
|3/10/2023
|Jackson State
|W 65-64
|Bartow Arena
|3/11/2023
|UAPB
|W 62-53
|Bartow Arena
|3/15/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Maples Pavilion
