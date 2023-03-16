Thursday's contest at Bud Walton Arena has the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-12) matching up with the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (19-12) at 8:00 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-60 victory as our model heavily favors Arkansas.

The Lady Techsters' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 64-54 loss to UTEP.

Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 74, Louisiana Tech 60

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

The Lady Techsters' signature win this season came in a 79-74 victory on January 5 over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 85) in our computer rankings.

Louisiana Tech has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Razorbacks are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.

Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

79-74 at home over Rice (No. 85) on January 5

70-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 116) on February 23

62-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 165) on December 29

71-52 over George Washington (No. 169) on November 27

57-44 on the road over North Texas (No. 207) on February 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights