The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) and the No. 13 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 9:40 PM. The contest airs on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Louisiana matchup.

Louisiana vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Louisiana vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Louisiana vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Louisiana is 16-13-1 ATS this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Tennessee has put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Volunteers games have hit the over 13 out of 33 times this season.

Louisiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +150000

+150000 Louisiana ranks 53rd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+150000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 104th, a difference of 51 spots.

With odds of +150000, Louisiana has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

