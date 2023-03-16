Louisiana vs. Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) and the No. 13 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 9:40 PM. The contest airs on CBS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Louisiana matchup.
Louisiana vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Louisiana vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-11.5)
|136.5
|-650
|+475
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-11.5)
|136
|-675
|+500
|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-11)
|136
|-556
|+400
Louisiana vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Louisiana is 16-13-1 ATS this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Tennessee has put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Volunteers games have hit the over 13 out of 33 times this season.
Louisiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +150000
- Louisiana ranks 53rd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+150000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 104th, a difference of 51 spots.
- With odds of +150000, Louisiana has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.
