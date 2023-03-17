Arizona vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 70-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Arizona squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Wildcats are coming off of a 73-59 loss to UCLA in their last game on Thursday.
Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Arizona vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 8 Utah Utes on February 17, the Wildcats notched their signature win of the season, an 82-72 home victory.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Arizona is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
- The Wildcats have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17
- 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 3
- 61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 19
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on January 8
- 81-75 on the road over USC (No. 35) on February 5
West Virginia Schedule Analysis
- The Mountaineers notched their best win of the season on February 11 by registering a 73-60 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Mountaineers have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
- West Virginia has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.
West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-60 at home over Iowa State (No. 13) on February 11
- 74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 36) on January 15
- 63-52 on the road over Baylor (No. 36) on March 4
- 49-45 over Georgia (No. 39) on December 20
- 62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 41) on February 15
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats average 74.4 points per game (39th in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per contest (191st in college basketball). They have a +287 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.
- With 70.2 points per game in Pac-12 action, Arizona is averaging 4.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (74.4 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Wildcats are averaging 4.5 more points per game (76.7) than they are in road games (72.2).
- In 2022-23, Arizona is surrendering 62.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 68.3.
- The Wildcats have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 68.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.2 points fewer than the 74.4 they've scored this year.
West Virginia Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers put up 66.1 points per game (154th in college basketball) while giving up 61 per outing (88th in college basketball). They have a +153 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.
- West Virginia has averaged 0.4 fewer points in Big 12 play (65.7) than overall (66.1).
- At home the Mountaineers are scoring 71.4 points per game, 9.8 more than they are averaging away (61.6).
- In 2022-23 West Virginia is giving up 13.4 fewer points per game at home (57.1) than on the road (70.5).
- The Mountaineers have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 64.6 points per contest, 1.5 fewer points their than season average of 66.1.
