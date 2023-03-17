The NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday includes a first-round matchup that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) against the Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) at 3:10 PM ET. The Cyclones' Jaren Holmes and the Panthers' Jamarius Burton are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Iowa State's Last Game

In its previous game, Iowa State lost to Kansas on Friday, 71-58. Holmes scored a team-high 16 points (and chipped in two assists and four rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Holmes 16 4 2 2 0 3 Robert Jones 11 5 2 0 1 0 Osun Osunniyi 8 5 0 1 0 0

Pittsburgh's Last Game

Pittsburgh was victorious in its most recent game versus Mississippi State, 60-59, on Tuesday. Nelly Cummings starred with 15 points, and also had three boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nelly Cummings 15 3 4 2 0 2 Greg Elliott 13 5 0 2 0 2 Blake Hinson 12 4 1 1 1 2

Iowa State Players to Watch

Holmes posts 13.4 points and 3.3 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.7 rebounds, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tamin Lipsey is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.5), and also posts 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Gabe Kalscheur puts up 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Osun Osunniyi posts a team-leading 4 rebounds per game. He is also posting 8.5 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 58.5% from the field.

Caleb Grill paces his team in rebounds per game (4), and also posts 9.5 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Burton is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, making 49.9% of his shots from the floor.

Blake Hinson is posting team highs in points (15.5 per game) and rebounds (6.1). And he is delivering 1.2 assists, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Cummings paces the Panthers in assists (4.8 per game), and produces 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Greg Elliott gets the Panthers 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Panthers get 7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Fede Federiko.

Iowa State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Holmes 12.9 4.2 3.2 0.8 0.1 1.2 Tamin Lipsey 8.3 4.6 3.5 2.8 0 0.1 Gabe Kalscheur 12.4 2.7 1.4 1.2 0 2.7 Osun Osunniyi 6.7 4 0.8 0.5 0.9 0 Aljaz Kunc 7 2.7 0.4 0.8 0.2 1.3

