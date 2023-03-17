An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded Montana State Bobcats (25-9) take the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest starts at 9:40 PM.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

In games Kansas State shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 12-6 overall.

The Wildcats are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 279th.

The Wildcats average 8.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Bobcats allow (66.6).

Kansas State is 17-4 when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Montana State Stats Insights

The Bobcats are shooting 46.9% from the field, 5% higher than the 41.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Montana State has put together a 19-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats rank 288th.

The Bobcats' 74.2 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 69 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Montana State is 20-6 when allowing fewer than 75.5 points.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

Kansas State is averaging 75 points per game at home. Away from home, it is playing better on offense, averaging 76.7 points per contest.

The Wildcats are ceding 61.4 points per game this year at home, which is 19.2 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (80.6).

Looking at three-point shooting, Kansas State has played worse at home this year, sinking 6.7 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game and a 35.3% percentage in road games.

Montana State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Montana State averages 82.2 points per game. Away, it scores 69.1.

In 2022-23 the Bobcats are conceding 4.5 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than away (67.7).

At home, Montana State drains 7.8 triples per game, 2.7 more than it averages away (5.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.6%) than away (30.9%).

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/1/2023 Oklahoma W 85-69 Bramlage Coliseum 3/4/2023 @ West Virginia L 89-81 WVU Coliseum 3/9/2023 TCU L 80-67 T-Mobile Center 3/17/2023 Montana State - Greensboro Coliseum

Montana State Schedule