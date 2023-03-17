A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) play as an 8.5-point favorite against the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup starts at 9:40 PM on CBS. Here's a deep dive into this 3-14 matchup before filling out your brackets. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5 points.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -8.5 138.5

Kansas State vs Montana State Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats have gone 20-10-0 ATS this season.

Kansas State has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 80% chance to win.

So far this year, Montana State has compiled a 19-12-0 record against the spread.

The Bobcats have played as an underdog of +300 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Montana State has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 19 63.3% 75.5 149.7 69 135.6 141.1 Montana State 13 41.9% 74.2 149.7 66.6 135.6 138.1

Additional Kansas State vs Montana State Insights & Trends

Kansas State is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

Three of Wildcats' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Montana State has gone 9-1 over its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Bobcats have hit the over six times.

The 75.5 points per game the Wildcats put up are 8.9 more points than the Bobcats give up (66.6).

Kansas State is 15-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall when scoring more than 66.6 points.

The Bobcats average 5.2 more points per game (74.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (69).

Montana State is 14-2 against the spread and 16-2 overall when it scores more than 69 points.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 20-10-0 4-1 15-15-0 Montana State 19-12-0 0-1 14-17-0

Kansas State vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Montana State 15-1 Home Record 12-1 4-7 Away Record 10-5 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

