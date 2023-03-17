LSU vs. Hawaii Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Friday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Lady Tigers (28-2) matching up with the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-14) at 5:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-53 victory as our model heavily favors LSU.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 69-67 loss to Tennessee in their most recent outing on Saturday.
LSU vs. Hawaii Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
LSU vs. Hawaii Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 78, Hawaii 53
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers beat the No. 24-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 76-68, on January 30, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 28) on February 16
- 83-66 over Georgia (No. 39) on March 3
- 82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on February 2
- 89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on January 23
Hawaii Schedule Analysis
- The Rainbow Wahine took down the No. 106-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Long Beach State Beach, 67-62, on March 10, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- The Lady Tigers have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).
Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-62 over Long Beach State (No. 106) on March 10
- 61-59 over UCSB (No. 130) on March 11
- 68-58 at home over UCSB (No. 130) on March 5
- 70-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 161) on December 29
- 60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 197) on February 11
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' +791 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 57.7 per outing (33rd in college basketball).
- With 77.3 points per game in SEC tilts, LSU is averaging 6.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (84.1 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Lady Tigers are putting up 10.9 more points per game (88.1) than they are in road games (77.2).
- Defensively, LSU has played better in home games this season, ceding 53.7 points per game, compared to 63.2 in away games.
- On offense, the Lady Tigers have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 75.9 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 84.1 they've racked up over the course of this year.
Hawaii Performance Insights
- The Rainbow Wahine have a +32 scoring differential, putting up 60.6 points per game (265th in college basketball) and giving up 59.6 (63rd in college basketball).
- Hawaii has averaged 0.9 more points in Big West action (61.5) than overall (60.6).
- In 2022-23 the Rainbow Wahine are scoring 0.5 fewer points per game at home (59.4) than on the road (59.9).
- At home, Hawaii concedes 59.9 points per game. Away, it allows 57.9.
- The Rainbow Wahine are putting up 64.2 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 3.6 more than their average for the season (60.6).
