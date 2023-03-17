The No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers (28-2) meet the No. 14 Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-14) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 5:30 PM.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Hawaii Scoring Comparison

The Rainbow Wahine put up an average of 60.6 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 57.7 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.

Hawaii is 11-6 when it scores more than 57.7 points.

LSU has an 18-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.6 points.

The 84.1 points per game the Lady Tigers average are 24.5 more points than the Rainbow Wahine allow (59.6).

LSU is 27-1 when scoring more than 59.6 points.

Hawaii has a 15-14 record when giving up fewer than 84.1 points.

The Lady Tigers shoot 47.2% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Rainbow Wahine concede defensively.

The Rainbow Wahine make 26.1% of their shots from the field, 9.5% lower than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Schedule