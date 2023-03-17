The No. 2 Maryland Terrapins (25-6) play the No. 15 Holy Cross Crusaders (24-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 2:30 PM.

Maryland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Maryland vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison

  • The Crusaders' 61.8 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 68.9 the Terrapins give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.9 points, Holy Cross is 3-1.
  • Maryland's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.8 points.
  • The Terrapins average 24.2 more points per game (79) than the Crusaders give up (54.8).
  • Maryland is 24-5 when scoring more than 54.8 points.
  • Holy Cross has a 21-8 record when allowing fewer than 79 points.
  • The Terrapins shoot 44.1% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Crusaders allow defensively.
  • The Crusaders shoot 52.3% from the field, 11.3% higher than the Terrapins concede.

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/24/2023 @ Ohio State W 76-74 Value City Arena
3/3/2023 Illinois W 73-58 Target Center
3/4/2023 Iowa L 89-84 Target Center
3/17/2023 Holy Cross - Xfinity Center

Holy Cross Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/6/2023 American W 73-44 Hart Recreation Center
3/9/2023 Lehigh W 71-54 Hart Recreation Center
3/12/2023 @ Boston University W 66-61 Case Gym
3/17/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

