The No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) meet the No. 14 Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 3:30 PM.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Scoring Comparison

  • The Thunderbirds put up an average of 69.1 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 58.8 the Fighting Irish allow.
  • Southern Utah has put together a 19-4 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.
  • Notre Dame is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 69.1 points.
  • The Fighting Irish average 8.9 more points per game (74.8) than the Thunderbirds give up (65.9).
  • Notre Dame has a 22-1 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.
  • When Southern Utah gives up fewer than 74.8 points, it is 18-3.
  • The Fighting Irish are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Thunderbirds concede to opponents (48.5%).
  • The Thunderbirds shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 @ Louisville W 68-65 KFC Yum! Center
3/3/2023 NC State W 66-60 Greensboro Coliseum
3/4/2023 Louisville L 64-38 Greensboro Coliseum
3/17/2023 Southern Utah - Purcell Pavilion

Southern Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/8/2023 New Mexico State W 62-61 Orleans Arena
3/10/2023 Grand Canyon W 64-51 Orleans Arena
3/11/2023 Cal Baptist W 82-73 Orleans Arena
3/17/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion

