An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 1-seed Stanford Cardinal (28-5) play against the No. 16 seed Sacred Heart Pioneers (19-13) on Friday at Maples Pavilion. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM.

Stanford vs. Sacred Heart

Stanford vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison

  • The Pioneers' 62.7 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 58.6 the Cardinal allow.
  • When it scores more than 58.6 points, Sacred Heart is 14-5.
  • Stanford has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The 76.5 points per game the Cardinal score are 18.2 more points than the Pioneers allow (58.3).
  • Stanford has a 26-3 record when scoring more than 58.3 points.
  • Sacred Heart has a 15-11 record when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.
  • The Cardinal shoot 45.7% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Pioneers concede defensively.
  • The Pioneers' 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Cardinal have conceded.

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Utah L 84-78 Jon M. Huntsman Center
3/2/2023 Oregon W 76-65 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/3/2023 UCLA L 69-65 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/17/2023 Sacred Heart - Maples Pavilion

Sacred Heart Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/9/2023 Merrimack W 68-61 William H. Pitt Center
3/12/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson W 72-60 Rothman Center
3/15/2023 Southern W 57-47 Maples Pavilion
3/17/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

