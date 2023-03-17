Tulane vs. Auburn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game features the Auburn Tigers (15-14) and the Tulane Green Wave (18-13) matching up at Neville Arena (on March 17) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-63 win for Auburn.
The Green Wave's most recent game was a 69-58 loss to East Carolina on Tuesday.
Tulane vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
Tulane vs. Auburn Score Prediction
- Prediction: Auburn 67, Tulane 63
Tulane Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on February 25, the Green Wave took down the East Carolina Lady Pirates (No. 83 in our computer rankings) by a score of 64-56.
- Tulane has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.
- According to the RPI, the Tigers have four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 117th-most in Division 1.
Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-56 at home over East Carolina (No. 83) on February 25
- 52-50 at home over SMU (No. 84) on February 15
- 76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 119) on January 11
- 103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 133) on December 7
- 77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 149) on January 21
Tulane Performance Insights
- The Green Wave are outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game, with a +203 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.7 points per game (146th in college basketball) and give up 60.1 per outing (72nd in college basketball).
- In AAC action, Tulane has averaged 7.9 fewer points (58.8) than overall (66.7) in 2022-23.
- The Green Wave are scoring more points at home (69.6 per game) than on the road (62.7).
- Tulane allows 55.5 points per game at home, and 65.2 away.
- While the Green Wave are scoring 66.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, producing 56.0 points per contest.
