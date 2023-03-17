Friday's game features the Auburn Tigers (15-14) and the Tulane Green Wave (18-13) matching up at Neville Arena (on March 17) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-63 win for Auburn.

The Green Wave's most recent game was a 69-58 loss to East Carolina on Tuesday.

Tulane vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Tulane vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 67, Tulane 63

Tulane Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on February 25, the Green Wave took down the East Carolina Lady Pirates (No. 83 in our computer rankings) by a score of 64-56.

Tulane has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Tigers have four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 117th-most in Division 1.

Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins

64-56 at home over East Carolina (No. 83) on February 25

52-50 at home over SMU (No. 84) on February 15

76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 119) on January 11

103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 133) on December 7

77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 149) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Tulane Performance Insights