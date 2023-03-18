Top Players to Watch: Missouri vs. Princeton - Second Round
Kobe Brown and Tosan Evbuomwan are two players to watch on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, when the Missouri Tigers square off against the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Missouri vs. Princeton
- Game Day: Saturday, March 18
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT
Missouri's Last Game
Missouri was victorious in its most recent game against Utah State, 76-65, on Thursday. D'Moi Hodge starred with 23 points, plus four rebounds and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|D'Moi Hodge
|23
|4
|2
|4
|0
|5
|Kobe Brown
|19
|8
|2
|2
|1
|3
|DeAndre Gholston
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Princeton's Last Game
On Thursday, in its most recent game, Princeton beat Arizona 59-55. With 15 points, Evbuomwan was its top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tosan Evbuomwan
|15
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Blake Peters
|9
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Ryan Langborg
|8
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
Missouri Players to Watch
Brown puts up 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.5 assists, shooting 55.9% from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Hodge puts up 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.
Noah Carter averages 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Nick Honor paces the Missouri Tigers at 2.8 assists per game, while also posting 1.6 rebounds and 7.9 points.
DeAndre Gholston puts up 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the field.
Princeton Players to Watch
Matt Allocco gives the Princeton Tigers 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Caden Pierce paces the Princeton Tigers in rebounding (7.1 per game), and puts up 8.3 points and 1.2 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Ryan Langborg gets the Princeton Tigers 12 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Keeshawn Kellman gives the Princeton Tigers 8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Missouri Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|D'Moi Hodge
|17.4
|3.6
|1.4
|3.1
|0.4
|3.5
|Kobe Brown
|15.1
|6.8
|2
|1.7
|0.5
|1.7
|Noah Carter
|9.5
|3.9
|2.2
|0.8
|0.1
|1.1
|DeAndre Gholston
|11.8
|2.3
|2.1
|0.6
|0
|0.8
|Nick Honor
|6.5
|1.3
|2.8
|1.1
|0
|1.5
Princeton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tosan Evbuomwan
|17.6
|6.7
|5
|1
|0.7
|0.4
|Caden Pierce
|10.1
|8.7
|1.4
|0.6
|1
|1.5
|Matt Allocco
|11.3
|4.5
|1.4
|0.9
|0.2
|1
|Ryan Langborg
|11.4
|2.6
|2
|0.7
|0.4
|1.6
|Keeshawn Kellman
|6
|4.3
|0.5
|0
|1
|0
