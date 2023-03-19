Lots of bets on Kansas State versus Kentucky are available, and if you're located in an area with legal online sports betting and haven't gotten started yet, read on for how to join BetMGM and receive the best offer possible via the BetMGM bonus for new customers!

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kentucky -1.5

Kentucky -1.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -125, Kansas State +105

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're looking to bet on the Kansas State Wildcats and Kentucky Wildcats game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Kansas State Wildcats (+105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $20.50 back in your pocket.

It can be a little more complicated to bet against the point spread, but it ususally offers a better payout or a better opportunity to win in certain situations. If the Kansas State Wildcats, for example, are +1.5, the +1.5 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if the Kentucky Wildcats win by more than the spread amount, then they will "cover" that spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Other bets you can make

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will Kansas State get to 10 points before Kentucky?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

If you choose to gamble, please do it responsibly. Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.