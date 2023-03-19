Sunday's contest that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) against the Michigan Wolverines (23-9) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-64 in favor of LSU, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 19.

Their last time out, the Lady Tigers won on Friday 73-50 against Hawaii.

LSU vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

LSU vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Michigan 64

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers took down the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers in a 76-68 win on January 30, which was their best victory of the season.

The Lady Tigers have six wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

LSU has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.

The Lady Tigers have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on February 16

83-66 over Georgia (No. 33) on March 3

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on February 2

74-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 36) on February 26

Michigan Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20, the Wolverines picked up their best win of the season, a 76-68 victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolverines are 8-7 (.533%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Michigan has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20

63-58 over South Florida (No. 34) on November 26

84-75 over Baylor (No. 35) on November 27

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 46) on January 10

71-59 over UNLV (No. 22/AP Poll) on March 17

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

LSU Performance Insights

The Lady Tigers average 83.7 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 57.5 per outing (32nd in college basketball). They have a +814 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 26.2 points per game.

On offense, LSU is posting 77.3 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (83.7 points per game) is 6.4 PPG higher.

The Lady Tigers are putting up 87.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (77.2).

At home, LSU is allowing 9.8 fewer points per game (53.4) than away from home (63.2).

The Lady Tigers' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 75.6 points a contest compared to the 83.7 they've averaged this year.

Michigan Performance Insights