The No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) will look to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round matchup against the No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines (23-9) on Sunday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, beginning at 7:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

LSU vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines average 17 more points per game (74.5) than the Lady Tigers give up (57.5).

When it scores more than 57.5 points, Michigan is 21-6.

LSU's record is 24-0 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.

The Lady Tigers put up 20.4 more points per game (83.7) than the Wolverines allow (63.3).

LSU has a 26-1 record when scoring more than 63.3 points.

Michigan has a 21-6 record when allowing fewer than 83.7 points.

The Lady Tigers shoot 47.1% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Wolverines concede defensively.

The Wolverines' 46.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 11.2 higher than the Lady Tigers have conceded.

LSU Schedule