Monday's game that pits the UConn Huskies (30-5) versus the Baylor Bears (20-12) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-60 in favor of UConn, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 20.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Huskies secured a 95-52 victory against Vermont.

UConn vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN

UConn vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 75, Baylor 60

UConn Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 27, the Huskies notched their signature win of the season, an 86-79 victory.

The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).

UConn has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Huskies are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears' best win this season came in a 75-70 victory over the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on November 26.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bears are 6-10 (.375%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories, but also tied for the 24th-most defeats.

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26

63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27

76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 4

81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 3

75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 38) on January 7

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game (scoring 76.3 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while allowing 58.4 per outing to rank 44th in college basketball) and have a +625 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, UConn is tallying 73.5 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (76.3 points per game) is 2.8 PPG higher.

The Huskies score 78.6 points per game in home games, compared to 72.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.

Defensively, UConn has played better in home games this season, surrendering 58.3 points per game, compared to 58.4 when playing on the road.

The Huskies have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 69.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.6 points fewer than the 76.3 they've scored this season.

Baylor Performance Insights