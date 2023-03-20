How to Watch the Villanova vs. FGCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (33-3) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 4 seed Villanova Wildcats (29-6) on Monday at 7:00 PM. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in the N/A Region bracket.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Villanova Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Villanova vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 77.9 points per game are 19.5 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats allow.
- FGCU is 28-2 when it scores more than 58.4 points.
- Villanova's record is 25-5 when it allows fewer than 77.9 points.
- The 70.8 points per game the Wildcats put up are 14.8 more points than the Eagles allow (56.0).
- Villanova has a 25-3 record when scoring more than 56.0 points.
- When FGCU gives up fewer than 70.8 points, it is 27-0.
- The Wildcats are making 44.1% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (46.4%).
- The Eagles' 43.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.6 higher than the Wildcats have given up.
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Creighton
|W 63-61
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/6/2023
|UConn
|L 67-56
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/18/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 76-59
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|3/20/2023
|FGCU
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 51-34
|Alico Arena
|3/11/2023
|Liberty
|W 84-60
|Alico Arena
|3/18/2023
|Washington State
|W 74-63
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|3/20/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.