The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) match up with the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pelicans vs. Hornets matchup.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Hornets Moneyline
DraftKings Pelicans (-9) 225 -380 +310 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Pelicans (-8.5) 225.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Pelicans (-8.5) 225.5 -370 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Pelicans (-7.5) 225.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with Tipico

Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Trends

  • The Pelicans have a +73 scoring differential, putting up 114.0 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 113.0 (14th in the NBA).
  • The Hornets put up 111.3 points per game (27th in league) while giving up 117.4 per contest (22nd in NBA). They have a -448 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.1 points per game.
  • The teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 0.3 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams score 230.4 points per game combined, 5.4 more points than this contest's total.
  • New Orleans has covered 34 times in 72 games with a spread this season.
  • Charlotte is 31-40-2 ATS this year.

Pelicans and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pelicans +25000 +10000 +475
Hornets - - -

