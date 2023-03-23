The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) face the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) on March 23, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans Stats Insights

This season, the Pelicans have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

New Orleans has a 27-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.

The 114 points per game the Pelicans average are only 3.4 fewer points than the Hornets allow (117.4).

New Orleans has a 21-5 record when putting up more than 117.4 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are scoring 114.5 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 113.5 points per contest.

New Orleans surrenders 109.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 116.5 in road games.

The Pelicans are averaging 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 3% points better than they're averaging in road games (10.1 threes per game, 34.1% three-point percentage).

Pelicans Injuries