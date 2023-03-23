The Dallas Stars (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (off a win) will clash on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

You can tune in to ESPN, SN1, and SNE to see the Penguins try to hold off the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, and SNE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/12/2022 Penguins Stars 2-1 PIT

Stars Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 196 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.
  • The Stars' 244 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Stars have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 4.8 goals-per-game average (48 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 71 41 48 89 59 55 0%
Jamie Benn 71 30 40 70 40 47 59.5%
Roope Hintz 63 32 34 66 35 22 51.7%
Joe Pavelski 71 20 46 66 46 28 53.5%
Miro Heiskanen 68 11 50 61 50 43 -

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins give up 3.2 goals per game (229 in total), 19th in the league.
  • With 228 goals (3.2 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 71 30 54 84 53 52 53.4%
Evgeni Malkin 71 24 50 74 97 72 50.3%
Jake Guentzel 67 31 33 64 41 34 50%
Rickard Rakell 71 25 25 50 36 27 52.6%
Jason Zucker 67 24 19 43 35 31 26.7%

