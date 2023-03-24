The Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament on March 24 has four games on the schedule, with the most intriguing matchup being a clash between No. 5 San Diego State and No. 1 Alabama. For information on game times, odds, betting trends, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.

Sweet 16 Odds and How to Watch

No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs vs. No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: KFC Yum! Center
  • Location: Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch San Diego State vs Alabama

  • TV: TBS

San Diego State vs Alabama Odds

  • Favorite: Alabama (-7.5)
  • Total: 137.5
  • Alabama Moneyline: -350
  • San Diego State Moneyline: +280

No. 5 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 1 Houston Cougars

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Center
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs Houston

Miami (FL) vs Houston Odds

  • Favorite: Houston (-7.5)
  • Total: 138.5
  • Houston Moneyline: -350
  • Miami (FL) Moneyline: +280

No. 15 Princeton Tigers vs. No. 6 Creighton Bluejays

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KFC Yum! Center
  • Location: Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch Princeton vs Creighton

  • TV: TBS

No. 3 Xavier Musketeers vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Center
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch Xavier vs Texas

Xavier vs Texas Odds

