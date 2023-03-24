LSU vs. Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has the LSU Lady Tigers (30-2) matching up with the Utah Utes (27-4) at TBA (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-71 victory for LSU, so it should be a tight matchup.
In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Lady Tigers claimed a 66-42 victory against Michigan.
LSU vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's NCAA Tournament game and other live sports without cable!
LSU vs. Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 74, Utah 71
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' best victory this season came against the Michigan Wolverines, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 18). The Lady Tigers secured the 66-42 win at home on March 19.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
- LSU has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19
- 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 16
- 83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3
- 82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on February 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' +838 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.2 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 57 per contest (27th in college basketball).
- In SEC action, LSU has averaged 5.9 fewer points (77.3) than overall (83.2) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Tigers are scoring 85.9 points per game, 8.7 more than they are averaging on the road (77.2).
- LSU allows 52.8 points per game at home, and 63.2 away.
- The Lady Tigers have fared worse offensively over their past 10 games, scoring 74.0 points per contest, 9.2 fewer points their than season average of 83.2.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.