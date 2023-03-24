Friday's game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has the LSU Lady Tigers (30-2) matching up with the Utah Utes (27-4) at TBA (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-71 victory for LSU, so it should be a tight matchup.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Lady Tigers claimed a 66-42 victory against Michigan.

LSU vs. Utah Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

LSU vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 74, Utah 71

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' best victory this season came against the Michigan Wolverines, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 18). The Lady Tigers secured the 66-42 win at home on March 19.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

LSU has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 16

83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on February 2

LSU Performance Insights