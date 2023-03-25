The New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSNO and BSSC.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSC
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Clippers 115 - Pelicans 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Clippers

  • Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 4.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (223.5)
  • The Clippers have covered the spread more often than the Pelicans this year, recording an ATS record of 37-37-0, compared to the 34-38-1 mark of the Pels.
  • Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 51.6% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (13.3%).
  • New Orleans and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 47.9% of the time this season (35 out of 73). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (33 out of 74).
  • The Clippers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (32-16) this season while the Pelicans have a .351 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-24).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pelicans Performance Insights

  • In 2022-23, New Orleans is 16th in the league offensively (114 points scored per game) and 11th defensively (112.8 points allowed).
  • With 25.8 assists per game, the Pelicans are ninth in the league.
  • At 10.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from downtown, the Pelicans are 23rd and 19th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
  • In 2022-23, New Orleans has taken 34.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.9% of New Orleans' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.1% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.