Matt Wallace is the current leader (+800) at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship after two rounds of play.

Corales Puntacana Championship Third Round Information

Start Time: 6:50 AM ET

6:50 AM ET Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Par/Distance: Par 72/7,670 yards

Par 72/7,670 yards TV: Golf Channel

Corales Puntacana Championship Best Odds to Win

Ben Martin

Tee Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET Current Rank: 10th (-6)

10th (-6) Odds to Win: +450

Martin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 6 0 1st Round 2 72 E 2 2 71st

Wyndham Clark

Tee Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-10)

2nd (-10) Odds to Win: +600

Clark Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 3 0 10th Round 2 65 -7 5 0 2nd

Matt Wallace

Tee Time: 12:55 PM ET

12:55 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-11)

1st (-11) Odds to Win: +800

Wallace Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 6 1 3rd Round 2 66 -6 6 0 7th

Brice Garnett

Tee Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-8)

4th (-8) Odds to Win: +1000

Garnett Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 6 0 1st Round 2 70 -2 4 2 37th

Dylan Wu

Tee Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET Current Rank: 10th (-6)

10th (-6) Odds to Win: +1600

Wu Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 5 1 4th Round 2 70 -2 3 1 37th

Corales Puntacana Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Thomas Detry 10th (-6) +1600 Erik Van Rooyen 35th (-3) +1800 Sean O'Hair 19th (-5) +2000 Taylor Pendrith 52nd (-1) +2000 Doug Ghim 28th (-4) +2800 Austin Eckroat 10th (-6) +2800 Michael Kim 19th (-5) +3300 Nicolai Hojgaard 4th (-8) +4000 Andrew Novak 44th (-2) +4000 Emiliano Grillo 44th (-2) +4000

